‘Telangana rapidly moving forward in agriculture’

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana State, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday praised the Central and State governments for initiating schemes aimed at enhancing income to farmers.

The Governor, while taking part in the inaugural function of a two-day regional workshop on ‘Youth as Torch Bearers of Business Oriented Agriculture in South India’ at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) appreciated efforts of the State government in implementing innovative initiatives for betterment of farmers in Telangana.

The Governor said that Telangana State was rapidly moving forward in agriculture and stood as an ideal example for many other Indian States for efficient implementation of farmer welfare programmes.

Dr Tamilsai also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing farmer welfare programmes including doubling farmer income, farm insurance and input support scheme to farmers.

About 400 agricultural graduates from southern States, Vice-Chancellors from several agricultural universities, framers and entrepreneurs are participating in the regional workshop.

Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy, Former Director General of ICAR RS Paroda, Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor PJTSAU, BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman, CYIENT, Peter Carberry, Director General ICRISAT were also present.

