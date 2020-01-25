Telangana Rashtra Samithi leads municipal race

By | Published: 9:42 am

Hyderabad: Counting of votes for elections held in 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the State, began at 8 am on Saturday. State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy said that the final results will declared by returning officers after obtaining approval from election observers by evening.

Initial trends indicated a thumping majority for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) across the State. The ruling party is leading in over 80 percent of 2,971 wards in 129 civic bodies, as well as is expected to reign supremacy in over 100 municipal bodies. In all, 81 candidates were elected unanimously, where 78 candidates were from TRS. The party already registered win in seven wards in Chennur, Wardhannapet, Suryapet and Parkal municipalities.

While TRS which swept the rural local body elections last year, is hopeful of continuing its winning streak from all previous elections, the Opposition parties – mainly Congress and BJP – on the other hand, are saying the results will be a reverse of their earlier performance. Leaders from the national parties Congress and BJP are declaring that there are keen contests at several places and they will undermine the dominance of the TRS.

The polling for the urban local body elections were held on Wednesday with 70.26 percent voter turnout. About 12,900 candidates were in the fray from various political parties as well as independent candidates.

