Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party to meet on Sept 7

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP) will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 7 at 5 pm at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters.

According to a statement, the TRSLP will pay homage to departed Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The legislature party will discuss the strategy to be adopted during the Monsoon session of the State Legislature. All the MLAs and MLC are invited for the meeting.

