Telangana: Rations to govt schools now using e-PoS

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb irregularities and ensure transparency, the State government will supply ration to all government schools through the newly introduced ePOS (Point of Sale) supply system.

About 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of rice will be supplied to 28,623 government schools under mid-day meals scheme from August 1 onwards.

The ePOS system was being implemented for distribution of ration from fair price shops to beneficiaries through biometric system where beneficiaries would have to give their thumb impression on a biometric system to prevent impersonation and irregularities in public distribution system.

In a release, Agriculture and Civil Supplies Minister, S Niranjan Reddy said around 23.87 lakh students studying in 28,623 government schools apart from 8.76 lakh students in 3,965 welfare hostels and also Anganwadi centres would benefit from it.

“We will supply about 1.2 lakh metric tonnes rice to these schools and welfare hostels during the year. Using ePOS, the officials will be able to monitor the ration supply including details such as opening and closing balance of rice,” he said.

