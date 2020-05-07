Telangana ready to supply 5 lakh tons of maize to save poultry sector

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has fixed the rate for poultry feed comprising maize at Rs 1,525 per quintal, and has also ensured that 5 lakh tons of the poultry feed is kept ready to save the industry hit by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav with Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy and representatives of the poultry industry participating in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the steps to be taken to bring back the industry back on its feet.

“The Chief Minister has announced that the government is determined to put Telangana on the top of the country with regard to egg and meat production. Besides making poultry feed available, the government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore as power subsidy for the sector,” Srinivas Yadav said, adding that the Cabinet Sub-Committee was formed to develop the poultry sector in the State.

He also said that the sub-committee will study the post-lockdown scenario and also the poultry policies being implemented in other States. “We will come up with a draft poultry policy soon and submit it to the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that poultry being a labour intensive industry, it had the capacity to employ more people.

