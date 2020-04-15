Telangana ready to treat any number of people: KCR

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that his government was ready to conduct tests and treat any number of people who are suffering from coronavirus.

The Chief Minister made it clear the lockdown would continue till April 20 as per the guidelines given by the Centre. He desired that the initiative shown by the people’s representatives, cooperation extended by people for the implementation of lockdown and assistance to the poor should continue.

Chandrashekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on the measures taken to contain the coronavirus spread, implementation of the lockdown, assistance given to the poor, procurement of the agriculture produce, Central government guidelines and others issues at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Principal secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao and others attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that to contain spread of coronavirus, lockdown in the state had been implemented well. People have cooperated with the government so far, the CM noted hoping that people would continue their support in the days to come. “As per the guidelines given by the Centre, lockdown in the State would continue till April 20, as it is. Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes [in implementation] would be done. People should support the lockdown as they are doing now,” Chandrashekhar Rao was quoted as saying.

“Based on those who are suffering from Corona, 259 Containment Centres are opened in the State and they are managed effectively. Stringent measures are taken so that the virus does not spread. We have adequate test kits to conduct tests on any number of people in the State. There is no scarcity of the PPE Kits in the State. We have so far 2.25 Lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to five Lakh shortly. We have placed orders for another five lakh kits. In all, the state will have 10 Lakh PPE Kits. As on date in the State we have 3.25 Lakh N95 Masks. The number will increase to five Lakh very soon. We have placed orders for another 5 Lakh N95 Masks. With this, our state will have 10 Lakh N95 Masks. Besides this, Ventilators, other medical equipment, number of doctors, other medical staff, hospitals, beds and all are ready. So far 20,000 beds are already. Even if the patients increase to one lakh, the government made all arrangements for their treatment. The Telangana government is ready to wage a battle against the Coronavirus,” the CM declared.

“The public representatives have taken lot of initiative in monitoring the assistance given to the poor, procurement of the agriculture produce. Sarpanches, municipal Chairpersons, Mayors, Councillors, Corporators, MLAs, Ministers are working with commitment. This work should go on. Educate the people and ensure that the government policies and programmes reach the people. Except Medical and Health and Municipal administration Ministers, the rest of ministers, MLAs should remain in their districts, constituencies and monitor the situation,” the Chief Minister said.

“The government has taken several measures so that no one in the state should suffer from hunger or starvation. The government announced cash prizes for those who are working very hard. For every poor family we have deposited Rs 1500 cash in the banks in their accounts. The programme to distribute 12 Kg rice has almost been completed. The cash incentives announced by the government for the sanitary workers, municipal, gram panchayat staff and 10 per cent additional pay to the medical staff has reached them. Since sanitation works should continue in the villages and urban areas without any break, for all the gram panchayats in the State for April month Rs 308 crore, for all municipal corporations, municipalities Rs 148 crore is released,” the CM announced.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Rajender explained the arrangements made for the coronavirus tests and measures taken for the future requirement. He said that there were 553 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals, of this eight were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday. There are 514 active cases as on date in the State.

