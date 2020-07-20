Telangana reaps it rich in sand sale

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) has set a record of sorts in sand sale by earning a whopping Rs 230 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 ending June 30. Despite the total shutdown on account of coronavirus during April and partially in May, about 38.1 lakh cubic metres of sand was sold within 40 days soon after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, allowing construction activity.

The spurt in sand sales during short period of 40 days is being attributed to increased construction activity after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed with several contractors and builders booking for adequate stocks ahead of the monsoon season. The Corporation earned over Rs 850 crore during the last financial year due to its novel sand policy which was termed as one of the best practices by Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. It also suggested that other States can consult the Telangana government to understand the best practices for sand mining enforcement.

Soon after the State formation, the Telangana government introduced a new sand policy. The TSMDC earned Rs 2,214 crore through sale of sand since the State government introduced the new sand policy after the State formation. The revenue earned from the sand mines during the decade-long Congress rule, was a meagre Rs 39.56 crore.

“The sand procurement picked up pace immediately after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed allowing the construction activity as well as the offices started functioning in May, due to demand for sand accumulated over the past a couple of months,” a senior official in the Corporation told Telangana Today.

Sand is being extracted mainly from the Godavari river bed from districts of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mancherial and others, including from Annaram, Medigadda and Dummugudem barrages and others. About 4.54 crore cubic metres of sand is available at 321 sand reaches across 19 districts in the State. Further, another 199 patta lands were identified on the river banks where sand mining has been allowed.

