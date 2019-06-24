Telangana receives five Swacch awards

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Telangana received five awards at the Swachh Mahotsav 2019 organised by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in New Delhi on Monday. Of these, two awards were won by individuals – Bhikshapati from Erravelli village of Siddipet district, and Rama from Santhakkapalli village of Jagitial district. The awards were presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Chauhan.

The other Swachh awards won by Telangana were by Peddapalli district which stood first in South India and third across the country while the State level award was received by Panchayat Raj commissioner Neetukumari Prasad. The district level award was received by Peddapalli district Collector Devasena. The fifth award, for construction of toilets and their maintenance and cleanliness, was won by Warangal district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter