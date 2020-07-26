Telangana records 30 per cent excess rainfall in July

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: With the southwest monsoon in full force, the Greater Hyderabad region has recorded rainfall much beyond normal levels in July, much before the end of the month.

July, considered the peak of the monsoon, has been witnessing good amount of rainfall at regular intervals. This apart, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting more rains in August and September, again, with the prediction that the rainfall could be above normal by the end of the monsoon.

Last year, July saw more of dry weather without good showers. This year, however, the monsoon has been quite active and busy over the State, with the capital city too recording surplus rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), Hyderabad has received a rainfall of 318.8mm against the normal rainfall of 224.6mm between June 1 and July 23, while Rangareddy registered 285.5mm against a normal of 203.5 and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 272.0mm against the normal of 239.6 mm.

This apart, the State has received 30 per cent excess rainfall, recording a monthly average rainfall of 396.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 304.4 mm.

Out of the 33 districts, only Nirmal and Nizamabad received deficient rainfall this monsoon while the rest of the State has either witnessed either normal or excess and largely excess rainfall.

More than 50% excess in State capital

The State capital has recorded a total rainfall of 47 cm so far this year, against an annual normal rainfall of 82 cm. This is more than 50 per cent of the normal rainfall already, with officials saying the normal mark is likely to be reached and probably surpassed as well by the end of September.

According to data from the weather stations across the State, Medak has received the highest rainfall of 69 cm so far, followed by Badhrachalam (63 cm) and Mahabubnagar (62 cm) while Hakimpet witnessed the lowest of 21 cm. There are 12 weather stations in the State where the rainfall is recorded on a day to day basis.

The data from these stations suggest that Hakimpet and Nizamabad have witnessed deficient rainfall from January 1 till July 23.

IMD tests impact-based forecast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has launched an impact-based forecast for heavy rainfall on an experimental basis in the city, with the idea being to alert the public on the possible impact of heavy rainfall, including water pooling on roads, traffic congestion and so on.

The initiative, launched recently in Hyderabad, has been on the cards for quite some time and comes with a forecast, impact expected and activity suggested (for officials and the public), all with different colour codes (green, yellow, orange and red) based on the risk level.

The forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbourhood on Wednesday, issued at 4.30 pm said ‘generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely in many parts and intense spells at times in one or two areas of the city.

The impact expected for the yellow colour coded alert, which meant a low risk level, included ‘water pooling on roads and low lying areas in few/many locations; Traffic congestion at many locations; Wet and slippery roads; Tree and electric poles falling; Electricity, water and other social disturbances for a few hours; and drainage clogging.

The activity suggested included restricted movement; necessary advisory to be issued by the municipal corporation for displaying the warnings and necessary action for clearing water; advisory to be issued by road, rail traffic departments for traffic regulation and also advising the response forces to take necessary action.

The forecast can be checked on the website, www.imdhyderabad.gov.in, or the details be taken over toll free number 1800 220 161.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .