Telangana records excess rainfall

Hyderabad: Telangana State recorded over 201 mm cumulative rainfall within a span of six days due to the heavy rains that battered the State since August 12. As a result, the State has surpassed the south west monsoon season’s normal rainfall of 720.4 mm and recorded an actual rainfall of 724.6 mm as on since June 1 this year. Thus, about 43 per cent excess rainfall was recorded against normal rainfall of 508.5 mm as on Tuesday.

Due to the incessant rains, 13 of 33 districts in the State recorded large excess rainfall of more than 60 per cent. The erstwhile districts of Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar was the worst hit with an excess rainfall of 142 per cent (693.2 mm) in Wanaparthy district followed by 138 per cent (572.8 mm) in Jogulamba Gadwal, 108 per cent (1085.3 mm) in Warangal Urban, and 107 per cent (604 mm) in Narayanpet. Other districts which recorded large excess rainfall are Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool.

However, the highest cumulative rainfall of 1,401.3 mm was recorded in Mulugu district, followed by 1,107.8 mm in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The 12 districts of Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Yadadri Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet, scored excess rainfall of more than 20 per cent than normal rainfall. The remaining eight districts recorded normal rainfall, while Nirmal district received 566.6 mm falling short by 17 per cent against normal rainfall of 686.1 mm.

The excess rainfall was a result of a low pressure which now lies over north east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Chhattisgarh and south east Uttar Pradesh. While it has become less marked, the associated cyclonic circulation continues to lie over north east Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, causing light to moderate rains at many places and heavy rains at isolated places across the State. The east west shear zone also persists across Central India.

“For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the State. However, heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places on Thursday onwards as a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. It is very likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move westwards,” a Met official said.

