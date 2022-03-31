Telangana records highest revenue collection in registration and stamps in March

Hyderabad: In a record of sorts, the Registration and Stamps department has generated revenue of Rs.1,501 crore this March.

Officials said the record revenue generation would reflect the strength and robustness of Telangana economy. The department got Rs.12,364 crore in 2021-22 while Rs.5,260 crore in 2020-21. Despite three waves of Covid-19, transactions at the registration offices continued without hindrance except during the lockdown period.

According to officials, people are availing various types of transactions including property registration, marriage, society and firm registration, and notaries. Through e-stamps, document registration echallan, franking services echallan, payment of Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act (NALA) charges echallan were also offered by the department for the convenience of the public.

After the formation of Telangana, the State government has introduced several initiatives aimed at benefiting the people to carry out various transactions in a hassle-free manner. Recently, the department has introduced a facility to enable the property buyers to apply for mutation simultaneously after completing registration of the property at the Sub-Registration Office (SRO).

This initiative brought much needed relief for property buyers as it avoided them from moving from pillar to post at the municipal offices to complete the formalities pertaining to mutation. Another initiative – Dharani portal, a one-stop destination for registration of agricultural land transactions, turned into a boon for people.

The people can carry out different types of transactions through the portal. The portal was launched in November 2020 to provide hassle and corruption-free land transactions online.

