Telangana: Red alert on Godavari banks

Khammam/Kothagudem: Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the water level in Godavari in the temple town of Bhadrachalam might touch the first warning level of 43 feet by Friday night following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the river. The water level in the river on Friday evening was 40 feet.

In the wake of the CWC advisory, District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini advised people in the villages on the banks of the river to be alert. He directed the officials to shift people in the villages that would be affected to relief centres.

Meanwhile, many parts of erstwhile Khammam district witnessed very heavy rainfall since Thursday evening. Three mandals, Bhadrachalam, Mulkalpalli and Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have received very heavy rainfall of 128.6mm, 144.2mm and 130.2 mm respectively while Pinapaka and Burgampahad received above 100 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

As a result, many streams and rivulets were overflowing and Taliperu project, Pedavagu project, Kinnerasani project and majority of irrigation tanks in Kothagudem received huge inflows on Friday. The water level in Kinnerasani project reached 391.3 feet against its FRL of 407 feet.

Following huge inflows, 22 gates at Taliperu project were lifted to release nearly 1.5 lakh cusecs water into Godavari. Many villages in Cherla and Gundala mandals were cut off since Mallannavagu, Kinnerasani, Edumelikalavagu, Kodipunjulavagu and others were overflowing. Houses were flooded with rainwaters in a few villages in Cherla.

Water level in Aswaraopet Pedavadu project reached 14.5 feet due to huge inflows. Coal production was affected in SCCL’s Open Cast (OC) mines at Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manuguru and Sathupalli.

In Khammam district, Sathupalli mandal received 111.2 mm rainfall while there other mandals also witnessed heavy rainfall, six mandals rather heavy rain and 10 mandals moderate rainfall in the the past 24 hours. Water level in Wyra reservoir reached 11.6 feet.

Khammam District Collector RV Karnan visited Vemsoor mandal and inspected the crops. With the widespread rains in erstwhile, Khammam vast chunks of agriculture fields were inundated by rain waters. The rains, however, come as a blessing for water intensive crops like paddy.

Road connectivity to several villages cut off

Warangal: Several streams, brooks and rivulets, including Jampanna Vagu, were overflowing in erstwhile Warangal district due to heavy rains lashing the district since Thursday night. Road connectivity was cut off to three villages – Narsimha Sagar, Shanagakunta and Puredupally – in Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district as Mallur stream was overflowing. Transport facility to Medaram village, where the popular Sammakka-Sarakka shrine is located, in SS Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district, was also badly affected.

With Garla-Pakhal rivulet overflowing, road connectivity to Garla-Rampuram, Maddivancha and Kothakonda villages was cut off. With Palemvagu project in Venakatapuram mandal receiving heavy inflows, 5,400 cusecs of water was being discharged with the authorities lifting four gates. The main canal of Palem project developed a breach due to heavy inflows.

Meanwhile, Bogatha waterfall located on the Cheekupally stream has also been receiving heavy flood besides Laknavaram lake in Govindraopet. The water level reached 28 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 33 feet. Ramappa lake and Pakhal lakes are also receiving good inflows much to the joy of the ryots.

On the flip side, coal mining activity in open cast projects in Bhupalpally district was hit due to the rains. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) suffered losses running into several crores following the suspension of mining activity.

Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district recorded 21.6 cm rainfall (from Thursday 7 pm to Friday 7 am). Regonda mandal in Bhupalpally district received 14.9 cm. As the water bodies were receiving good inflows due to the rains, farming operations, mainly paddy transplantation, have gained momentum in the district. Farmers in the ayacut of Pakhal, Ramappa and Laknaravam, are delighted with the bountiful rain and the lakes brimming with water.

Rains hit normal life in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar district was affected following incessant rain from Thursday night. Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

The highest rainfall of 117.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Illandakunta mandal followed by Jammikunta 90.5 mm, Veenavanka 66.3 mm, Shankarapatnam 51.8 and Karimangar 51.7 mm in Karimnagar.

Almost all mandals recorded normal rainfall, while two mandals, Ganneruvaram and Chigurumamidi, received excess rainfall this season since June 1. While Ganneruvarm recorded 563.6 mm as against the normal rainfall of 340.9 mm, Chigurumamidi recorded 545.6 against 299.0 mm.

Two more mandals Saidapur and Illandakunta have received excess rainfall of 459.5 mm and 525 mm respectively. So far, 436.9 mm rainfall is recorded as against the normal rainfall of 399.9 mm.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, 68.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Chandurthi mandal followed by Sircilla 45.6 mm, and Yellareddypet 45.8 mm in the last 24 hours. The district was deficient recording 83.8 mm as against the normal rainfall of 150 mm in June. In July so far, however, it recorded excess rainfall of 286.2 mm against the normal of 229 mm. 79.2 mm rain was recorded in Raikal of Jagitial district from Thursday night followed by Jagitial 64.2 mm, Sarangapur 69.6 mm, Gollapalli 53.8 mm, and Medipalli 54.2 mm.

While two mandals Sarangapur and Kathalapur recorded excess rainfall, normal rain was recorded in all other mandals. Compared to last month, there was spurt in rainfall in July. Against 294.8 mm, 266.4 mm has been recorded so far in July.

Farmers intensify sowing operations

Adilabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Adilabad districts registered moderate to heavy rains from Thursday night to early morning on Friday. Consequently, production of coal in Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampalli areas was suspended.

Connectivity to certain rural parts of the district was hit with streams overflowing. The rains, however, have brought cheer to the farming community with farmers intensifying sowing operations.

According to official sources, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average rainfall was 56.7 mm. Dahegaon mandal saw the highest rainfall of 83.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Rebbena and remote Bejjur which had 76.6 mm and 72 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Asifabad, Wankidi, Sirpur (U), Sirpur (T), Kaghaznagar and Koutala recorded between 40 mm and 70 mm of rainfall.

Following the incessant rains in the past one week, the backward district recorded surplus rainfall by 15 percent when compared to normal rainfall registered between June 1 and August 2. The total rainfall of the district was 624 mm as against 542 mm recorded during the period. Jainoor and Sirpur (U) mandals saw excess rainfall by 23 and 39 percent, respectively.

Similarly, the average rainfall of Mancherial district was 30.2 mm. Vemanapalli and Tandur mandals registered 52 mm and 45.2 mm of rainfall, respectively. Mandamarri, Jannaram, Bheemini, Mancherial, Bheemaram and Naspur witnessed anywhere between 20mm and 40mm of rainfall. Still, the district posted a deficit rainfall by 30 percent in this season.

Nirmal district recorded average rainfall of 26.1 mm, while it was 21.7 mm in Adilabad district. Dasturabad of Nirmal recorded the highest rainfall of 56 mm. Adilabad’s Neradigonda mandal registered the maximum rainfall of 54 mm. Nirmal showed a deficit rainfall of 3 percent while Adilabad has already exceeded its normal.

Streams and rivulets were flooded with rainwater, affecting connectivity to some interior and forest fringe villages. A house collapsed in Rudrapur village of Chintalamanepalli in KB Asifabad district. An autorickshaw driver managed to save his life with the help of locals when his vehicle was washed away in overflowing waters from an irrigation tank in Chintakunta village Sirpur (T) mandal.

Coal mining was suspended at multiple open cast projects in Srirampur Area. The estimated loss to SCCL is yet to be assessed. Likewise, authorities of agriculture department have not surveyed crop damage in the incessant rains. Farmers are busy sowing paddy saplings and other crops.

Incessant rainfall brings smiles on faces of farmers

Mahabubnagar: The continuous drizzling across the five districts of Palamuru region, which started on Thursday and continued on Friday as well, brought smiles on the faces of farmers across the region. Some of the districts received light to modrate rainfall so far.

While Bijinapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district received the highest rainfall of 47.5 mm, most of the district received rainfall above 15.6 mm. While Vangoor and Veldanda mandals received light to moderate rainfall, Charakonda and Pentlavelli mandals received very light rainfall. The highest recorded rainfall in Jogulamba Gadwal district was recorded at Undavelli mandal with 28.5m rainfall. There was moderate rainfall above 15.6 mm in Gadwal, Ghattu, Rajoli, Manopad and Alampur mandals since Thursday.

Almost the entire Wanaparthy district recorded moderate rainfall, with highest rainfall recorded in Ghanpur mandal with 34 mm rainfall. Except Amarchinta, Madanapur and kothakota mandals where light rainfall was recorded, moderate rainfall was recorded in other places. Except Koilkonda and Chinna Chintakunta mandals in Mahabubnagar district where light rainfall was recorded, across Mahabubnagar district, there were moderate rains, with the highest rainfall recorded in Devarkadra mandal with 54.9 mm rain.

A similar rainfall pattern was observed in Narayanpet district, where except Krishna and Maganoor mandals where light rainfall was recorded, there were moderate rains across the district, with the highest rainfall recorded in Narva mandal with 41.3 mm rainfall.

Deficient rains were recorded in Kodair (-38 per cent), Kollapur (-47) and Pentlavelli (-54) mandals in Nagarkurnool district as a deviation from normal rainfall. Gandeed, Koilkonda and Midgil mandals in Mahabubnagar district received deficient rainfall of -23 per cent and KT Doddi (-36 per cent), Dharur (-36), Maldakal (-23), Gadwal (-32) and Rajoli (-39) received deficient rainfall in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Undavelli mandal received an excess of 33 per cent rainfall as a deviation from normal rainfall.

There was an excess rainfall in Maddur (24 per cent), Narayanpet (56), Dhanwada (31), Utkoor (47), Makthal (46), Narva (35), Maganoor (22) and normal rainfall in other mandals of Narayanpet district. Amarchinta (-33 per cent), Athmakur (-33) and Veepanagandla (-40) received deficient rains as against the normal rainfall in wanaparthy district, whereas Peddamandhadi (27 per cent), Gopalpet (44) and Pangal (25) received excess rainfall.

