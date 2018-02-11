Telangana red over procurement cap

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Telangana expressed disappointment over the Central government’s decision to restrict its procurement of red gram to only 75,300 tonnes.

This cap will result in distress among red gram farmers expecting to harvest a bumper crop of 2.84 lakh tonnes who are already facing depressed prices that are being offered that are being offered by private traders, Irrigation and Marketing Minister T Harish Rao said.

In a letter to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday, Rao said Telangana’s red gram farmers were being offered ‘unfavourable prices’ ranging between Rs 3,800 and Rs 4,200 per tonne by private traders. This was against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per tonne which the farmers should rightfully receive, he said.

With the promised support extended by the Government of India, which announced the MSP of Rs 5,450 per tonne of red gram, farmers in Telangana who planted red gram were expecting a bumper harvest this year. The second advanced crop estimates have put the total red gram yield at 2.84 lakh tonnes in the State. Against this, the permission given to the procurement of 73,500 tonnes works out to barely 25 per cent of the total production, Rao said.

The depressed prices being offered by private traders “will lead to a lot of resentment among the pulse-producing farmers and they will be discouraged from taking up pulse crops in the coming years which in turn will lead to inflation of dal prices resulting in increase of imports to control prices adversely impacting consumers,” Harish Rao warned in his letter to Paswan.

In view of the current scenario, Rao requested Paswan “to look into the matter personally” and to issue necessary orders for the procurement of at least one lakh tonnes of red gram from Telangana under the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme in the interest of both red gram farmers and consumers.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State government, determined to save red gram farmers from financial disaster, procured 1.5 lakh tonnes till Saturday evening by offering the minimum support price to farmers.

“If the Consumer affairs Ministry accords nod for procurement of one lakh tonnes, this stock would be used as buffer for supply to consumers during scarcities and during periods of increased demand, Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi told Telangana Today on Saturday.

The State Agriculture Department has been successful in getting bank guarantee for Rs 600 crore from the Finance Department. Of this, Hyderabad Agricultural Co-Operative Association and the Telangana State Co-Operative Marketing Federation will each receive Rs 300 crore for purchase of red gram in the State. “The State government has procured huge quantities of red gram and the loan amount will be used to pay the procurement amount to farmers,” Partha Sarathi said.

He also said red gram crop brought by farmers to market yards will be purchased and payments will be made on time.