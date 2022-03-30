Telangana reduces school timings in view of heat wave

Hyderabad: In view of the heat wave forecast, the School Education department has reduced the timings of half-day schools to be followed from March 31 to April 6.

The primary, upper primary and high schools under all managements i.e., government, aided and private will function from 8 am to 11.30 am, Director of School Education, A Sridevasena said in an order on Wednesday.

The mid-day meals would be provided before 11.30 am from March 31 to April 6, she said.

The Director has instructed all heads of the departments, regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers to communicate the decision to schools under all managements and monitor the implementation.

