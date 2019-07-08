Telangana Regatta from Tuesday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Regatta, an Inter-district sailing championship organised by Telangana Sailing Association (TSA) in collaboration with Yachting Association of India and the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, is set to begin on Tuesday at the Yacht Club, Hussainsagar.

A total of over 60 sailors from the State, including top-seeded Ajay Gajji, Lakshmi Nookarathnam, the current number 5 ranked Indian sailor and Preethi Kongara, who is ranked number 3 in the country are participating in the event. “It is going to be a four day competition. The races will be held in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session will be held from 8.30 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 4pm. We received participation from over 12 districts,” said Suheim Sheikh, president and coach at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

The championship will have three races Optimist Race, State Championship and Laser class. The Optimist and State Sub Junior Championship will be held in the under-16 categories and the Laser Class for the sailors above 16 years. The championship will be formally closed with a prize distribution ceremony on July 12.

