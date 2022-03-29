Telangana registers record peak power load on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered a record on Tuesday with the peak power load crossing more than 14,000 MW in the State.

The power ulities registered 14,117 MW power load in the State on Tuesday afternoon as against 13,162 MW peak load registered in undivided Andhra Pradesh on the same day.

According to Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, the power load might increase further before late evening today. He said the power utilities were ready to supply more power even if the peak load touches 18,000 MW in the next few days.

Telangana is in the second place with respect to consuming more power in South India after Tamil Nadu.

