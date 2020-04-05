Telangana relaxes norms to procure medical equipment

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday issued an order relaxing the provisions of financial code in procuring certain diagnostic, surgical and medical equipment, drugs, pharmaceutical and other essential services and related supplies to undertake COVID-19 relief operations, subject to certain conditions.

Chief Secretary to government Somesh Kumar in the order (GO MS 29), however, made it clear that the relaxations were permitted from March 14 till April 31 or such date as may be prescribed by the State government through subsequent orders.

As per the provisions, all procurements of the value of Rs 5 lakh have to be made through open tenders and all procurements of the value between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to be made through the process of limited tenders and in all cases where the procurement is of above Rs 1 lakh, the same shall be made through e-procurement mode.

The government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section of Epidemic Diseases, 1897, read with provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, has declared lockdown. “Being a national and international health emergency of an unprecedented scale, there is a paramount public interest in ensuring that the supply of the necessary goods and services are procured in the quickest manner,” the order read.

The procurement hereafter will be based on following conditions: it should be made either from suppliers who already are empanelled on Rate Contract or through Government e-Marketplace. If procurement is not possible this way, the same may be undertaken from any other source.

It may be simultaneously undertaken from more than one source if the quantity required is not met. Procurement from a single source may be resorted to, if in the Medical and Health Department’s assessment the firm is the only manufacturer.

The term “essential supplies” will include any item as deemed appropriate by the department.

