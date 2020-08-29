Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for international passengers

As per the latest guidelines issued by the State government in line with the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has relaxed quarantine norms for passengers traveling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights, which means asymptomatic international passengers flying to Hyderabad can now head straight home if they meet the criteria laid down by the government.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the State government in line with the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined if they show their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departure.

Similarly, for any asymptomatic passengers traveling with negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departure will be exempted from institutional quarantine but have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report. These include pregnant women, parents traveling with children 10 years or below and those traveling on medical emergencies.

However, rest of the asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results will have to undergo seven days each of institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine.

Currently the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London four times a week, while the other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE – Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai are likely to resume their operations shortly, according to a press release from RGIA.

Apart from these, the airport is handling charter flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which includes Air India flights and other foreign airliners. From the time of the lockdown till date, over 55,000 Indian citizens stranded in various countries have been brought to the city while over 10,000 people of various nationalities have departed to various countries from Hyderabad.

International departures at the airport are being handled through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal with thermal screening and social distancing in place, the release added.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .