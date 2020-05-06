Telangana releases funds for loan waiver

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The State government will deposit Rs 1,198 crore in the accounts of 5.5 lakh farmers in the State whose loans of up to Rs 25,000 have been waived. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, briefing the media about Cabinet decisions here on Tuesday, said the amounts would be deposited on Wednesday.

Assuring that the Rythu Bandhu scheme would continue as long as he was alive and the TRS in power, the Chief Minister said that Rs 7000 crore would be spent on benefit schemes for farmers in the coming Vaanakalam season. He said Telangana was one of the three States in the country that offered free power to the farming sector. He said the government would also continue with other welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions to the poor.

“We are procuring all the grain from the farmers because of the lockdown. Farmers will have to chose suitable crops that have high demand from the coming season,” he advised. As all the rural areas of the State will soon get into the green zone, I will soon visit the villages when preparations for the monsoon crops will be underway,” he said.

Congress leaders behaving like buffoons

Countering the criticism of the opposition parties particularly Congress, the Chief Minister said that so far Rs 2,500 crore had been deposited in farmers accounts for the paddy that they sold. “The process will be going through May as there are certain FCI guidelines to follow. Amounts will be deposited within four to five days. The Congress will be treated like buffoon if it fails to pick up issues,” he said.

He said Telangana is a State where farmer is the king. Never before has any government procured all the grain produced by the farmers, he said. “I urge farmers to be patient and not to get stuck in politics. They should not irritate the government which is working sincerely,” he said, adding that none of the Congress ruled States were offering MSP for agriculture produce. Farmers from Chhattisgarh were coming to Telangana to sell their produce, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2,500 MSP for paddy but his government is buying paddy at Rs 800 per quintal in Chhattisgarh, forcing the farmers there to come to Mulugu in Bhupalpally to sell their produce,” the Chief Minister added. Stating that a total of 5.60 lakh farmers are benefitting from the paddy procurement, Rao asked: “Can any Congress leader tell how many of them burn ‘Talu’ paddy?”

“I asked Congress for suggestions for optimum utilisation of river water in the State Assembly. They don’t have proper knowledge. Water in Kakatiya canal flowed for six months without break only because of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. We are trying to advance crop schedule using our water resources to avoid losses due to unseasonal rains,” he said.

“The opposition parties staged dharnas and tried to misguide farmers at Ranganayak Sagar, Goliwada reservoir and other locations. We will document all their attempts to stop the project. We are ready to consider constructive suggestions. They alleged that we won the Assembly elections by misusing EVMs, but failed to win even one ballot election which were held later. Is there any other State that is providing better facilities to farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

How can any government hide a death of a Covid-19 patient or any death to that matter, he wanted to know. Opposition parties are making silly arguments. They are also insulting the medical fraternity who are working round-the-clock by alleging that they were lying about coronavirus numbers. “The all party that met the Chief Secretary had no credible political parties in the delegation,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .