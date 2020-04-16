Telangana releases remand, undertrial prisoners to decongest jails

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Coronavirus pandemic might be keeping most people tense, but on Wednesday, it brought smiles on the faces of a few remand and undertrial prisoners as Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department temporarily released more than 100 inmates on bail from different jails in the State.

The action follows the Supreme Court’s directions to all States and Union Territories to consider release of a few prisoners to decongest jails and contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

Officials said those who were released included remand and under-trial prisoners, with a majority of them being from Hyderabad and surroundings. These prisoners are those who were all booked for various offences that would invite a jail sentence of seven years or less. Prisoners involved in property offences including dacoities, crime against women, terror attacks, bank scams, and others charged with economic and grave offences were not considered for release.

Bail on security personal bond

“We prepared the prisoners list after receiving instructions from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). After submitting the list, the prisoners were released on bail after securing a personal bond from each of them,” a Prisons official said.

For instance, in Warangal prison, only two persons met the eligibility criteria. “We submitted the details of two prisoners to DLSA. The two were later released on bail after a security personal bond was secured from them,” he said, adding that the local police would keep a constant vigil on the movements of the released prisoners.

The department was taking necessary care of the other prisoners still lodged in the jails.

“We are providing food to them three times a day apart from enabling them to watch television and involving them in other activities,” the official said.

Adhering to the court’s directions, most State governments have already released prisoners either on parole or on bail.

