Telangana releases Rs 1,200 crore for loan waiver, Rs 7000 crore for Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Finance Department released Rs 1,200 crore on Thursday, which will be deposited into the accounts of 6.10 lakh farmers of the State. This payment is towards loan waiver of all farmers who had outstanding loans of Rs 25,000 or less in one go. The department also released Rs 7,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu payment to farmers for Vaanakalam crop season.

The money was released as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a joint review meeting held at Aranya Bhavan here, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy declared that money will be transferred into the farmers’ accounts immediately. They instructed the officers to ensure that farmers who had loans of over Rs 25,000 and not exceeding Rs 1 lakh are paid the waiver amount in four installments. The officers concerned from Finance and Agriculture departments have confirmed that all the necessary steps have been taken and the amounts will be deposited accordingly.

Rs 7,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu

The Ministers, while reviewing preparations for the ensuing “Vaanakalam” season, also announced the release of Rs 7,000 crore towards Rythu Bandhu to help farmers launch farm operations. “The amounts will be deposited in the accounts of all the eligible farmers and all necessary preparations have been completed,” Niranjan Reddy said. The Finance Minister directed the officials to complete the process of depositing the amounts within a month, before the beginning of the rainy season in mid-June as per the instructions of the Chief Minister in the last Cabinet meeting.

“We must complete the process of depositing the Rythu Bandhu amount in the farmers accounts as a top priority. The Chief Minister was categorical in saying that expenditure on other heads can be reduced but Rythu Bandhu must reach the farmers before the onset of monsoon,” Harish Rao said, adding that the government has so far paid Rythu Bandhu for 1.40 crore acres of land benefitting 51 lakh farmers.

The Ministers also directed officers of both the departments to work in tandem and urged the bank officers to deposit the amounts into the accounts of the beneficiaries without any delay. Principal Secretaries K Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Janardhan Reddy (Agriculture) and all senior officers of both the departments participated in the meeting.

