Telangana releases Rs.181.5 Cr for sanitation measures in HMDA limits

Hyderabad: The State Government has released funds to the tune of Rs.181.50 crore under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to the five districts under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and has directed district authorities to intensify sanitation measures.

There are 36 municipalities and corporations in the five districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Yadadri and Medak.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar convened a meeting with authorities of the five districts and issued instructions not to compromise with sanitation maintenance in view of the coronavirus threat.

The funds were released to the municipalities in the five districts following directions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Arvind Kumar directed the authorities to focus on those who returned from abroad and to track their health status. Further instructions were issued to the authorities to provide gloves, masks and other equipment to sanitary workers.

Municipal officials were also directed to ensure sanitation at all Annapurna Centres in respective districts. They were directed to ensure that social distancing was being maintained at ‘kirana’ stores, fuel stations, vegetable markets and other locations.

