Telangana releases Rs 7.6 cr for development of Kodangal

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday released Rs 7.67 crore for Kodangal Assembly constituency and another Rs 10 lakh for Tandur Assembly constituency for various development works.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance, the funds were released by the Planning Department under Special Developmental Fund (SDF) for the two constituencies.

They would be utilised to carry out 74 developmental works (50 works under general, 19 works under SCSDF and 5 under STSDF) at an estimated cost of Rs 7.67 crore in Kodangal Assembly constituency.

In another GO, the Planning Department released Rs 10 lakh for taking up of four development works in Tandur constituency.

The department asked the Collectors to ground the works immediately and ensure necessary quality control checks were conducted as per the norms.