Telangana: Religious structure built in forest land razed

By | Published: 10:28 am

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed for sometime at Ramapuram near Manuguru cross road in Burgampahad mandal in the district as a religious structure which was said to be built illegally in reserve forest land was demolished by officials.

In an early morning operation on Thursday the forest officials accompanied by large number of police men pulled down the concrete structure (Masjid) using earth movers. The local community members who learnt the development arrived at the spot and staged protest for some time.

The protesters shouted slogans demanding justice, wanting the structure rebuilt by the forest department forthwith. They entered into heated arguments with the forest and police personnel. The situation however remained under control, informed the official sources.

