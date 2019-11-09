Telangana remains peaceful

By | Published: 11:31 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the situation in Telangana, including in Hyderabad, remained peaceful on Saturday. But, police continued to stay vigilant to prevent any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas of the State and will stay put depending on the situation across the country. “The situation is peaceful in Telangana and the credit goes to the people who responded to the verdict in a mature manner,” a senior police official said.

The police officials, who were monitoring the situation with special focus on social media, said no abnormalities were noticed while sharing messages. “We will continue to monitor the social media for the next few days,” an official said.

The police had already warned of stern action against those spreading false information. They said instead of sharing just information, they should delete it. Security was stepped up in all sensitive areas of the State to maintain law and order.

All unit officers were asked to be alert. Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy also conducted a tele-conference with them on Saturday morning and discussed security measures to be taken up to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

