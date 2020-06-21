Telangana remembers Prof Jayashankar on his death anniversary

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar on his ninth death anniversary across the State on Sunday. Ministers, TRS leaders and party activists across the State recalled his services to the Telangana society through his concerted efforts for achieving a separate Telangana State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the services rendered by Prof Jayashankar and stated that Telangana State will never forget him for his strong and persistent efforts for Statehood. The Chief Minister reiterated that the State government will take measures to ensure that the future generations will remember the great contribution and services of the Telangana ideologue for the propagation of concept and ideology of Telangana.

TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao said Prof Jayashankar always strove for separate Telangana State and dedicated his life for the cause. “You will always be remembered sir,” he tweeted. Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha too paid tributes to the Telangana idealogue and tweeted, “We miss you sir.”

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other leaders garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan and paid tributes. They said people of Telangana State will never forget the services and sacrifices of Prof Jayashankar. Finance Minister T Harish Rao termed him as the person who guided the Telangana movement to achieve separate State and also paved the way for Bangaru Telangana.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, A Indrakaran Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, and others paid tributes to Prof Jayashankar in separate meetings organised across the State. They vowed to keep the spirit instilled by Prof Jayashankar alive and rededicated themselves for development of the State.

