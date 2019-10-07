Telangana: Reorganisation of districts simplify administration

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Adilabad: People have begun reaping the fruits of reorganisation of districts, an exercise introduced three years ago during Dasara festival and aimed at simplifying administration. They are experiencing a slew of benefits with the help of smaller districts.

Adilabad, one of the bigger districts of the State, was divided into four districts – Adilabad, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal in September of 2016, as part of the process of the reorganisation. This historical move had its own implications. It realised long-pending dreams of people of the new districts, who were demanding for the same for quite a long time.

People are now able to reach district headquarters easily and speak about their grievances. They are approaching authorities of various government departments and getting their problems solved. Earlier, they were forced to travel at least 150 km and spend huge amounts on stay and food in Adilabad.

“With the creation of new districts, we can easily bring land disputes to the notice of revenue authorities and sometimes could seek intervention of Collector. We are able to meet higher authorities. In the past, we used to run from pillar to post in Adilabad district headquarters located 170 kilometer away,” Gandla Bapu, a farmer, Veegam village in Bheemini mandal said.

Similarly, the newly-carved districts are seeing transformation in administration. For instance, the process of acquiring land for several developmental works was expedited like never before. Effective implementation of various initiatives of the government and improvement in service delivery in health and education sectors is possible with the help of new districts.

And, the young entities are undergoing development on many facets. Their agriculture, irrigation, roads and building, etc., are witnessing rapid growth. Capacity of beds was enhanced in government-run hospitals, besides recruiting doctors of various specialties. Agriculture Extension officers were appointed covering all habitations.

“Reorganisation of districts has spurred the growth of the entities besides easing administration. But, insufficient staff is affecting performance of several departments.

Officials are struggling to complete tasks and to address problems of public. Lack of inexperience of some of authorities, who were appointed as heads of many departments is proving a bane for people,” Ch Chandrasekhar, a retired officer of Panchayat Raj Department opined.

