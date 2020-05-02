Telangana reports 17 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: The State health authorities on Saturday have reported 17 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 15 cases were from areas under GHMC and two from Rangareddy district.

With this, the overall number of Covid-19 positive cases has risen to 1061 in Telangana. A Covid-19 positive person has also died on Saturday, taking the overall number of fatalities to 29.

The number of positive patients who are recovering continued to improve with authorities on Saturday discharging 35 more patients. At present, there are 533 active coronavirus cases receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital and the overall number of persons discharged so far is 499.

Of the 35 persons who were discharged on Saturday, 24 were from Hyderabad, four each from Suryapet and Vikarabad and one from Asifabad, Nizamabad and Khammam.

