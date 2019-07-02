Telangana RERA extends registration date again

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has decided to accept applications filed for registrations on or before July 31 with a penalty of Rs 3 lakh. During a meeting held on June 29, the RERA decided that it would not be appropriate to reject applications after the last date of June 30.

TS RERA has therefore decided to keep the process of registration of ongoing projects open for which permission was obtained between January 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018, according to a press release.