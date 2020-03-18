Telangana research scholar develops low-cost hand sanitiser

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Sangareddy: A Telangana woman research scholar at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has developed a hand sanitiser that is in line with the standards recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), a Federal Health Agency in the US, for the Institute’s community.

Around ten litres of this hand sanitiser has already been put to use in the campus for the benefit of students, staff and faculty in various locations such as faculty lounge, Shiru Café, meeting halls and laboratories, among other areas. This makes it more likely that people will use it and will help stop the spread of germs and promote good health and hygiene.

The sanitiser has been developed by Dr Shivakalyani Adepu, a native of Warangal district, and a Research Scholar at the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT-Hyderabad, under the guidance of Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor.

The composition of this hand sanitiser is 70 per cent isopropanol with glycerol, polypropylene glycol to increase the viscosity and reduce the volatility so that the sanitiser stays on the skin to allow the action, as well as lemongrass oil for antimicrobial activity and therapeutic aroma. The 70 per cent IPA solution penetrates the cell wall, coagulates all proteins, and therefore the microorganism dies.

Speaking about the product, Dr Shivakalyani Adepu, who completed her PhD last month, said, “This was done purely to support the community at this time when it is critical to adopt safe and hygienic practices. We have not thought of commercialisation. Our motto is to help people around us. We can assure that these are as safe as any commercial sanitiser, and possibly more effective. Our laboratory conducts a lot of microbiological studies and we have tested these kinds of materials before and have been using the same for several years now. Its efficacy is well known and has been reported.”

“The price of hand santisers developed by us is 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than that were found in the market. But the cost would further go down if we produce them in bulk. We can produce them at 40 to 50 per cent cheaper than the ones sold in the market,” Shivakalyani said.

According to WHO and CDC, hands account for transmitting nearly 80 per cent of the infections due to frequent touching of eyes, nose, mouth and ears which leads to the entry of germs. Nearly one in five people do not regularly wash their hands. Of those who do, 70 per cent do not use soap. The alcohol-based hand sanitisers kill most bacteria, and fungi, and stop some viruses, present on hands within 30 seconds of application.

If 70 percent of alcohol is poured to a single-celled organism, the diluted alcohol also coagulates the protein, but at a slower rate, so that it penetrates all the way through the cell before coagulation can block it. Then the entire cell is coagulated and the organism dies. Shivakalyani has won appreciation from Director, IIT-H, Prof BS Murthy, her guide Prof Mudrika Khandelwal and others at the Institute.

