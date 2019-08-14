Telangana: Reservoirs on Krishna receive steady inflows

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Major reservoirs on Krishna river in the State continued to witness steady inflows on Wednesday. With Karnataka releasing nearly six lakh cusecs of water from its Narayanpur dam with additional water joining the course of the river along the way to Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Telangana, the latter was receiving upwards of 7.2 lakh cusecs of water and was letting out 7.14 lakh cusecs to Srisailam dam.

Irrigation Department officials said the total water reaching the Srisailam dam stood at 8.79 lakh cusecs including water released from Sunkesula barrage on Tungabhadra river. While the dam was releasing 6.44 lakh cusecs of water from the 10 gates via the spillway, another 73,000 cusecs was being released through the hydel power stations on the right and left banks of the dam.

Nagarjunasagar, which along with the Srisailam dam have become instant tourist attractions after their gates were opened, was letting out 4.42 lakh cusecs through its gates even as it was getting a total of 6.2 lakh cusecs.

The Pulichintala project downstream of Nagarjunasagar was getting 5.95 lakh cusecs of water, officials said. A total of 3.70 lakh cusecs was being released from this dam, the officials added.

