Telangana: Residential degree colleges to now offer BA International Relations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Starting this academic year, welfare residential degree colleges across the State will offer a new BA in International Relations, Economics and Political Science course.

The course curriculum has been finalized during a meeting held at Telangana State Council of Higher Education here on Wednesday. The new course will be offered by the degree colleges being operated by Telangana Social, Tribal and BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

Admissions will be done based on the merit secured in the common entrance test conducted for degree admissions by the respective welfare residential educational institutions society. Any leftover seats will be filled through the Degree Online Services, Telangana.

Plans are also being drawn to offer the International Relations subject to students of other streams under the bucket system where students can opt for subjects from a pool. The new course may also be introduced in the government degree colleges.