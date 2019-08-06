Telangana Residential Schools told to observe Saturday as ‘Day of Expression’

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Education department Secretary Dr. B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday urged principals of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) and TS Model Schools to observe every Saturday as the ‘Day of Expression’ in order to improve communication skills among students. He advised them to create a platform for students to express their ideas, views, skills and emotions etc.

Participating in the annual conference of principals of TREIS and TS Model Schools held here, Reddy instructed principals to focus on improving attendance of students and teachers as it correlates to performance. He declared August as the ‘Month of Attendance’.

He also advised schools administrators to ascertain reasons for poor attendance of students and asked principal or any teacher to randomly visit the locality of the student. Reddy wanted principals to arrange guest lectures for students every month by inviting VIPs to the school. He asked principals to explore possibilities of garnering financial and non-financial support from alumni, parents association, NGOs and local public representatives under corporate social responsibility for development of the school.

School Education Commissioner T Vijaya Kumar stressed on the role of principals for effective functioning of the school. TS Model Schools Additional Director and TREIS secretary A Satyanarayana Reddy presented a brief report on the schools performance including in board exams and ranks in JEE, EAMCET, NEET, and IIIT etc.

The Education department secretary later presented certificates and mementoes to the best principals and teachers for various activities including improving attendance, GPA in SSC, and marks in intermediate public exams etc.

