Telangana: Respite likely this weekend from searing heat

Hyderabad: Some relief may be in store from the searing heatwave that has settled over Telangana over the past couple of weeks with the India Meteorological Department saying there may be a break from these conditions this coming Saturday.

There is a likelihood of some temporary relief with some light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some places on Saturday followed by thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds between speeds of up to 40 kmph to 50 kmph on Sunday, the IMD said in its five-day forecast on Wednesday.

With the heat covering the State like a blanket, the IMD reported maximum temperatures in excess of 2 to 5 degrees above normal from its recording stations. The highest temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda on Wednesday with Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Khammam and Adilabad registering 44 degrees each. Mahbubnagar, Hanamkonda and Medak were marginally lesser at 43 degrees Celsius each.

The IMD said heatwave conditions will continue to prevail on Thursday and Friday over large chunks of Telangana covering the districts of Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitiyal, Mancherial, Rajanna-Siricilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda.

