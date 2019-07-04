Telangana: Results for Armed Forces preparatory college released

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The provisional selection list for admissions into first year degree BA, B Com, B Sc courses in Telangana Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir has been made available on the website https://www.tswreis.in on Thursday.

Candidates who were not selected for Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women can attend the general counselling scheduled to be held from July 5 to 6 in their respective districts.

