Telangana: Retired Army man opens fire in air during marriage procession

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Peddapalli: A retired army person opened fire in the air late on Thursday evening following a scuffle between two groups of villagers during a marriage procession in Shayampet of Dharmaram mandal in the district.

Baddam Thirumal Reddy, who served in the Indian Army for 17 years from 2002 to 2019, has a licensed Double Barrel Breach Loading (DBBL) gun. Some youngsters entered into an argument with Thirumal Reddy, and enraged by the incident, he took out his weapon and fire in the air. Some youths recorded the incident on their mobile phones and posted them on social media platforms.

Villagers said Thirumal Reddy had also opened fire on December 31 night last year after some youngsters requested him to do so. Both the videos were circulated in social media.

With the videos of the army man firing in the air going viral in various social media groups, police took Thirumal Reddy into custody and are conducting an enquiry. They recovered 10 live rounds from him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter