Telangana: Retired engineers trash opposition claims

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Retired Engineers Association on Tuesday dismissed the claims by opposition parties that the State government was rushing the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project on Tuesday.

The association said the project’s critics were failing to get their facts right and said 64 per cent of all Kaleshwaram project system works had been completed so far and not 15 per cent as was being claimed by some.

“The efforts to criticise the project appear to be aimed at sowing confusion among people,” association general secretary M Shyamprasad Reddy told reporters on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said in fact, more than 90 per cent of work has been completed between the Medigadda barrage and Yellampalli reservoir. Even the claims that the government spent

Rs 50,000 crore on the project were false as the contracted amount for the works was Rs 11,000 crore, he said.

On objections by some leaders of political parties to the government inaugurating the Kaleshwaram project, he said it was an established practice to put into use irrigation project components as and when they were ready. “It is a common practice to begin supplying water from irrigation projects in phases. In fact, in the case of Sri Ram Sagar Project, water was released in about eight phases,” he said. It was common to supply water from projects using canal systems that have been completed to fill downstream reservoirs. Even in the case of Nagarjuna Sagar project, when water was released, not even a fourth of the project’s canal systems were completed, he added.

Shyamprasad Reddy also said it was a very welcome move to stabilise the SRSP ayacut with water from Kaleshwaram project. Until now, unless there were floods, the ayacut was not irrigated. But now, with Kaleshwaram water, there would be more than enough water to stabilise irrigation to 18.75 lakh acres and to a new ayacut of 18.25 lakh acres.

Reddy, along with association president Chandramouli, retired chief engineers Venkatrama Rao, Bhumaiah, Capt Janardhan, Sattireddy, Damodar Reddy and Jagadishwar also explained various features of the Kaleshwaram project and urged the critics not to sow confusion among people.

Water-tight security for KLIS launch

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Tight security arrangements have been made at Medigadda barrage, Kannepally pumphouse and surrounding areas as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, along with the Chief Ministers of neighbouring States, will inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21. The police have completely taken the project area under their control.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and AP and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan are scheduled to attend the function.

Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, along with IG Nagi Reddy, Bhupalpally SP R Bhaskaran, inspected the security arrangements on Tuesday as the project is located close to Maoist-infested areas such as Bijapur of Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli of Maharashtra. He also visited the helipad where all the VIPs would land and the place where yagnam would be performed.

CRPF personnel, greyhounds and special party police have also been deployed in the area. The security personnel are combing the entire Godavari river belt to keep a tab on the Maoists and see that no untoward incident will take place.

Meanwhile, District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu, who visited the project site, directed the officials to take all necessary steps for the inauguration programme. He asked the fire officials to arrange fireproof tents at the sites. Expert swimmers and boats will also be kept ready at the sites of the projects. Later, the Collector attended a review meeting by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter