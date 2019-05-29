Telangana: Revanth writes open letter to KTR

By | Published: 1:51 am

Hyderabad: Congress leader and MP-elect A Revant Reddy said on Wednesday that the people started rejecting the TRS in the State. In an open letter addressed to the TRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls in the State is a pointer to this.

The lame excuses being cited are indicative of the fact that the TRS leadership is not able to digest it. The TRS graph is showing a downward trend.

He took strong exception to KTR’s remarks on his victory in Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency.

