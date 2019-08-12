Telangana: Revenue, civic staff top graft list

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials against four employees of the Dundigal municipality on August 7 has once again brought to the fore as to how municipal staff are indulging in corruption and demanding money from people for doing official favours.

Out of the 110 cases booked by the ACB under relevant provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in the first seven months this year, employees of the Revenue Department topped with 35 cases while employees of the Municipal Administration were in second position with 17 cases. The ACB laid a trap after receiving complaints against the employees them about bribes and caught them red-handed. In a similar manner, the ACB trapped four persons, including two municipal officials working at the Dundigal municipality, for allegedly accepting bribe from a civil contractor to process his file pertaining to pending bills of civil works and issue a cheque for Rs 2.60 lakh on August 7.

Manager Govind Rao and junior assistant V Krishna Reddy, both working at the office of the Commissioner of Dundigal Municipality, were caught red-handed when they accepted a bribe of Rs 7,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively.

Krishna Reddy also accepted a cheque for Rs 17,000. Bahadurpally ward office outsourcing employee Kiran was caught red-handed in his office when he accepted a bribe of Rs 11,000 at the instance of bill collector Mahender Reddy, who is absconding.

Officials said a majority of people were approaching ACB after getting annoyed with the attitude of the staff. Many employees were not processing files until bribes were paid, and were delaying the process till their demands were met.

In spite of requesting them stating that they were not in a position to pay bribes, the employees insist on paying the amount. Vexed with this, more and more people were now approaching the ACB. A senior official said this was a welcome trend. “People are coming forward to teach a lesson to those indulging in corrupt practices,” he added.

