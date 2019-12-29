Telangana Revenue dept tops ACB cases list

By | Published: 12:54 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Revenue department continued to top the list of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases with 54 bribe and disproportionate assets cases registering against its personnel in 2019. Last year, 37 cases were registered against the revenue staff.

After the Revenue department, officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Department came under the scanner of the ACB, which booked 25 cases against the tainted civic officials in 2019 as against 15 in 2018, according to ACB statistics.

The cases booked against the revenue staff, mostly Tehsildars and Village Revenue Officers (VROs), has also gone up in 2019 compared to 2018. The officials said the Revenue department would always come under the radar of ACB as people in rural and urban areas visit the office in connection with their work.

According to officials, the bribe was demanded either to update land records or for entering land details online and issue pattadar passbooks. Some revenue officials demanded bribe to hand over original proceedings of agriculture land mutation while others for getting mutation done and issue pattadar passbooks and a few accepted bribe to issue land conversion certificate.

Depending upon the necessity and status of the people thronging the revenue office to complete works related to land records, the staff were found to be collecting bribes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8 lakh. If anyone expresses their inability to pay the amount, threats were held out stating that the work would be stalled and that it would remain pending till their demands were met, officials said.

Telangana Tehsildars Association founder president V Lachi Reddy said the revenue staff deals with the 90 per cent of the works related to people mostly farmers in villages and cities. The entire department cannot be blamed when a few officials commit mistake, he said underscoring the need for introducing more steps to streamline the system and curb corruption.

