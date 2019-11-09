Telangana: Revenue officials continue to get threat calls

By | Published: 10:58 pm 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The brutal killing of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy might have been attracted condemnation from many quarters, but it has also triggered a new wave of terror among the revenue officials with the disgruntled persons making threat calls.

According to the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association, officials were getting threat calls for the last two or three days. “Do you want to meet the fate of Vijaya Reddy or would you clear the passbooks?” is the message the telecallers are bluntly conveying.

Association president Vanga Ravindar Reddy and general secretary K Gautam Kumar maintained that the revenue department officials were yet to get over the brutal burning down of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy and the continuing threat calls were exasperating the officials, who were unable to discharge their duties.

They demanded that the government come out with an unequivocal statement on preventing such attacks from recurring and to instill confidence among the employees. The association leaders alleged that a section of politicians and real estate dealers were deliberately fomenting ill will towards revenue employees among the people, particularly farmers. Reddy and Kumar pointed out that the revenue staff were working day and night to implement the welfare programmes of the government. Land related issues cannot be solved by revenue officials as there were many disputes and litigations.

Demanding that the government must come forward with a statement that any such incidents would be dealt with seriously, the association has asked the government to provide security at all revenue offices where important revenue documents are stored. It also urged the government to appoint a full-time CCLA and fill vacancies. Rectifying all the bugs in Dharani software, and enabling all options in Tahsildar’s log in would help solve many problems faced by the people. The government should also finalise guidelines for all pending part-B cases and provide adequate time to solve all issues, they demanded.

