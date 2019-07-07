Telangana: RGUKT Asst prof sacked over sexual harrasment charges

By | Published: 12:47 pm 12:49 pm

Nirmal: A contract-based assistant professor working with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar was sacked from services by the management of the institution for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage female student on Sunday.

In a press statement issued by Srihari, university’s Administrative Officer of RGUKT informed that the assistant professor in question Ravi Varala belonging to Chemistry department was removed from services, based on findings of a report submitted by an internal committee of the varsity on Sunday.

The committee was constituted by Vice-Chancellor following the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the professor on Saturday.

Sources said that 40-year old Ravi had sent some objectionable messages to the girl student, who could not clear a subject in her course, on WhatsApp.

He is alleged to have told her to visit his residence in Nizamabad for fulfilling his sexual desires.

He is accused of harassing her, under the pretext of passing her in the subject.

Unable to bear the professor’s harassment, the student approached warden of her hostel who in in turn brought his act to the notice of the administration. The victim is pursuing Pre-University Course (PUC) II year at the premiere institution that offers six-year-long integrated degrees courses in various branches of engineering.

Ravi was not available for a comment when this reporter made multiple attempts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter