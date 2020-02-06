Telangana: RGUKT student commits suicide

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Nirmal: A student, who attempted suicide on Wednesday by jumping off one of the buildings of RGUKT following a tussle with a classmate over a girl, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nizamabad on Thursday.

According to the management of the institution, Bondla Sanjay (16) was a student of Pre-University Course I year at the institution. He was a native of Jakranpally village in Nizamabad district.

Sanjay succumbed to severe injuries he sustained when he leaped from the fourth floor of a building on the campus. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Sanjay decided to end his life since he was depressed after a fight with his classmate, Sai Varun, over the latter allegedly holding the hand of a fellow girl student during a games competition recently.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju visited the campus and inquired into the background of the incident. He said steps were being taken to prevent harassment of girl students. Meanwhile, the girl in question is learned to have told cops that Sanjay was stalking her. Sources said he had attempted suicide a couple of times in the past.

On Tuesday, both Sanjay and Sai Varun were counseled by the institution authorities when they came to know about the fight between them. On Wednesday, the girl submitted a letter stating that Sanjay was blackmailing into being “friendly” with her. She alleged that he would not allow her to speak with other students. She also said that she was unable to focus on her studies because of his behaviour.

