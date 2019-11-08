Telangana: Road repairs begin ahead of Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Officials of Roads and Buildings Department have been asked to begin repairs on roads connecting Warangal to other districts, including Hyderabad, in view of the upcoming Medaram Jatara. The instructions were given by Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod at a high-level official meeting on Thursday.

According to an official press release, the meeting discussed the condition of roads in view of the massive turnout expected at the Medaram Jatara. The officials were asked to complete all the road repairs by December. The Ministers told the officials that a majority of people attending the jatara would travel on Hyderabad-Warangal highway. However, the incomplete works on the National Highway were a major concern, as the works are handled by a central agency.

The officials were instructed to immediately complete the Alair, Vangapally and Warangal bypass roads. Similarly, the Warangal – Khammam road was damaged during the rains and it should be repaired immediately along with roads from Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Mahabubabad and Karimnagar. The Ministers also said the party MPs would be requested to take up the issue of achieving National Highway status for the five State highways.

The meeting discussed the condition of roads in Warangal town and the officials were asked to immediately complete the repair works on Kazipet – Paddammagadda, Police headquarters – KU Crossroads stretches. Similarly, the road between Rampur and Kazipet should also be taken up immediately. The officials were also asked to prepare proposals for taking up road repair works at Devaruppula, Mondrai junctions in Palakurthy constituency, and the main road in Jangaon town. The ministers said all repair works must be completed by December and expansion works by November.

The meeting was attended by Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavita, Legislators T Rajaiah, Aruri Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and E-in-C of Roads and Buildings Ganapathy Reddy and other officials.

