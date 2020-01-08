Telangana: Roadmap on 138 EV charging stations in a week

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: With the Central government approving 138 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the State, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TSREDCO) has begun formulating procedures for the selection and execution of setting up these stations.

The TSREDCO, the nodal agency for executing the programme in the State, which had proposed over 200 such EV charging stations in the -HMDA-ORR area besides Karimnagar and Warangal cities, said it has to get the final order from the government. “We will come up with a clear roadmap within a week on where and how to set up these 138 EV chargers. We have also suggested that 30 per cent of these charging stations should be solar-powered,” TSREDCO director N Janaiah told ‘Telangana Today’ on Tuesday.

The TSREDCO has volunteered to set up solar-powered charging stations at least in a few places as the notion of saving fossil fuel will be defeated if the thermal-generated power is used to charge EVs. “We also have planned to organise roadshows and launch a campaign about the advantages of EVs and the availability of charging stations in select cities to educate the end-user,” Janaiah added. However, he said the State government was not mandating the use of solar energy but is trying to encourage enterprises to take up the novel idea voluntarily.

The Central government approved 2,636 EV charging stations across 62 cities in 24 States and Union Territories under phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme. It envisages that at least one charging station will be available in a grid of 4kmx4km area so that the travelers can have a hassle-free drive.

Other States selected under phase 2 are Maharashtra (317 stations), Andhra Pradesh (266), Tamil Nadu (256), Gujarat (228), Rajasthan (205), Uttar Pradesh (207), Karnataka (172), Madhya Pradesh (159), West Bengal (141), and Kerala (131). Out of these, 1,633 will be fast-charging stations and 1,003 slow-charging. The government is planning to install around 14,000 charging stations across selected cities in the coming years.

