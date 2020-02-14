Telangana role model in self-governance: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Khammam: Telangana State has become a role model for the country by achieving self-governance in villages that were witnessing all round development, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

Addressing sarpanches and other officials at the Panchayat Raj Sammelan on Thursday, he urged them to strive hard to place Khammam in top position in the State in the implementation of Palle Pragathi. Khammam was the first district to host Panchayat Raj Sammelan as directed by the Chief Minister recently, he said.

Khammam district now stands at fourth place in Palle Pragathi programme implementation and during the third phase of Palle Pragathi, the district should stand at first place. The district should become familiar for model villages in the days to come, the Minister said.

Ajay Kumar stated that every welfare and development initiative by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was unique. The State government is taking all steps for the development of villages and there was no dearth for funds, he added.

The officials and elected members in the villages should take the responsibility of implementing government schemes and programmes in an effective manner. The government accorded utmost importance to the development of villages and everyone concerned follow it, he said.

The first two phases of Palle Pragathi were successful in ensuring greenery and cleanliness in the villages. The district stands in first place by purchasing 300 tractors. Steps have to be taken immediately to buy tractors were it was not purchased yet, he said.

The government would not remain dumb if there was no change in the villages in terms of maintaining clean and green environs. In the next 25 days, all villages in Khammam district should achieve a visible change, the Minister advised.

Ajay Kumar said he would conduct surprise inspections to check the situation in villages. Likewise, flying squads would also visit the villages to assess the progress achieved in Palle Pragathi.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that about 95 per cent works were grounded in first and second phase of Palle Pragathi. Villages excelled in the implementation of the programme would be given incentives and awards on June 2 and August 15.

MP N Nageswar Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, TS Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, District Panchayat Officer K Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

