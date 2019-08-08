Telangana: Rs 1.39 lakh collected as fines for violating COTPA

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: For violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) rules, a sum of Rs 1,39,100 was collected as fines in the State in 2018-19, as per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COTPA, enacted in 2003 and applicable across the country, mainly aims to discourage the consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products by imposing progressive restrictions and to protect non-smokers from second-hand smoke, Voluntary Health Association of India said in a statement issued here.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi had recently directed the officials to put up ‘No Smoking Zone’ signboards in public places during a review meeting on COTPA held on August 1. He wanted the signboards to be erected on the premises of educational institutions, places of worship, markets, bus stands, railway stations and cinema halls.

He directed the officials concerned to constitute district coordination committees and enforcement teams for the strict implementation of the provisions that includes imposing fine for smoking in public places.

Joshi also wanted them to include lessons on ill-effects of tobacco use in school syllabi and also asked them to increase vigilance on the use of banned tobacco products.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey of India 2016-17, 17.8 per cent of adults in Telangana use tobacco in some form or other.

