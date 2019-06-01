Telangana: Rs 2 lakh aid to kin of snake bite victim

He handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh towards financial aid to the relatives of Shaik Ahmed, a party worker who died of a snake bite, in Venkatapur village of Nirmal mandal.

By Author  |  Published: 1st Jun 2019  9:12 pm
Nirmal: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Law Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi would extend all support to its members. He handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh towards financial aid to the relatives of Shaik Ahmed, a party worker who died of a snake bite, in Venkatapur village of Nirmal mandal.

The Minister said the TRS would always take care of its party workers. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving an opportunity to serve the party by introducing various innovative schemes. TRS leaders Muthyam Reddy and Rameshwar Reddy were present.