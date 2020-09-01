Telangana: Rs 55 cr commission approved for ration shop dealers

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation on Tuesday approved payment of Rs 54.78 crore towards commission payable to fair price shop dealers for distribution of rice during June and July in two phases. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Corporation paid Rs 0.70 per kg as commission to the ration shop dealers.

In a release, Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said in the first instalment, Rs 35.91 crore was released, including Rs 22.76 crore for distribution of 3.25 lakh tonnes of rice in June along with Rs 4.32 crore for RO refund and pending arrears amounting to Rs 8.82 crore for April and May. The remaining amount also will be released within a few days. “We are yet to receive Rs 22 crore from the Central government towards commission for ration shop dealers since April this year. However, the Chief Minister directed us to clear the pending dues to the dealers and funds were released accordingly,” he said.

Anticipating huge paddy yield during the ensuing Vaanakalam season, the Civil Supplies Corporation has commenced procurement of gunny bags. The Corporation chairman said ration was being supplied to the fair price shop dealers in about 54 lakh gunny bags every month. The ration dealers have been instructed to mandatorily sell the empty gunny bags available with them, failing which stringent action will be initiated against them. The Corporation has been paying Rs 18 per gunny bag since the recent Yasangi season.

