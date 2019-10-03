Telangana: Rs 83 crore released for Anganwadis’ salaries

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders releasing Rs 83 crore towards payment of salaries of Anganwadi workers in the State. The funds were released in less than 24 hours after Anganwadis submitted a representation to Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, seeking her intervention in the payment of their salaries ahead of Dasara.

The Anganwadis complained that their salaries were delayed by two months and were being paid at the end of the month, unlike other government departments where salaries are paid on the first day of the month.

Satyavathi Rathod, who took up the issue with Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, thanked him for his prompt response. Officials said salaries would be paid to the staff within the next couple of days.

